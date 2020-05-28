UPS Healthcare Announces UPS Premier

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A New Technology-Enabled Service Within Its Own Network And Beyond

UPS Premier improves service reliability with priority-handling and improved visibility for critical healthcare packages using next-generation sensor technology and monitoring.

UPS Healthcare (NYSE:UPS) today announced the expansion of its healthcare capabilities with UPS Premier as part of ongoing service and technology upgrades to meet priority-handling needs of healthcare shipments. UPS’s new healthcare logistics unit also launched a new brand slogan, “Quality Focused. Patient Driven.” to highlight its long-term strategy to expand its quality system and focus on a supply chain experience that has UPS® customers’ patients in mind.

The service leverages UPS’s Smart Global Logistics Network package tracking capabilities, combined with next-generation, sensor technology, to enable priority flow paths, sortation, contingency actions and delivery services for critical healthcare shipments.

“We are in as strong a position as ever to support the healthcare industry with new products and services,” said UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler. “We are bringing online solutions and technologies that our customers demand, and that strengthen service reliability, visibility and controls. This new technology-enabled for fee service is what we call a priority lane within the integrated UPS package network. We will be able to classify and identify critical healthcare shipments before they leave our customers’ hands and enable greater visibility and control through their journey with technology. This is a major breakthrough in managing sensitive shipments that require an extra level of control.”

Healthcare innovations in biologics, specialty pharmaceuticals and personalized medicine are driving significant demand for precision logistics to support more patient-critical, time-and temperature-sensitive products.

“Our healthcare customers and their patients expect near-perfect service levels for high-value, critical medical products,” said Paul Vassallo, UPS vice president of healthcare strategy. “Specialty courier (white glove) services can be expensive and hard to scale. Our customers are demanding alternative solutions to provide superior patient care. The UPS Premier technology-enabled priority service gives customers unprecedented control, visibility and reliability in their supply chain.”

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare provides global supply chain solutions and expertise to pharmaceutical, biopharma and medical device companies. UPS Healthcare has approximately 8 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare also maintains one of the world’s largest networks of field stocking locations with approximately 900 sites. For parcels requiring strict temperature environments, from CRT to cryogenic, and those requiring around-the-clock monitoring, UPS Healthcare has solutions such as UPS Temperature True™ and UPS Proactive Response™ services. UPS Healthcare is committed to expanding its healthcare capabilities including acquisitions of Marken, CEMELOG and Polar Speed, to meet the complex and evolving supply chain needs of the healthcare and life science sectors. Visit ups.com/healthcare .

