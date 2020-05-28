ShiftPixy’s Expertise in PPP Loans and CARES Act Benefits Ensures Positive Outcomes for Clients

Company’s deep compliance and labor law experience prevents damaging missteps

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPixy (PIXY), a California-based gig engagement platform provider today outlined, as part of its Restaurant Resilience Plan, how the Company’s compliance and labor law knowledge is helping client restaurant operators navigate the complex web of new regulations attached to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and other CARES Act benefits.



“PPP loans were a huge step in the right direction for restaurant operators – but improper reporting and handling could void the promised forgiveness small business owners are counting on, leaving them with potentially huge problems post COVID-19,” said ShiftPixy co-founder and CEO Scott W. Absher. “In order to help hundreds of our restaurant operator clients prepare and navigate these programs correctly, our team has become experts in these programs and their parameters, as an extension of our Restaurant Resilience Plan. We will be there to support our clients throughout and after this trying time.”

The PPP provides loans designed to provide an incentive for small businesses to keep workers on their payroll. The U.S. Small Business Administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

With ShiftPixy’s help, restaurant operators can focus on keeping their business running instead of getting bogged down with paperwork and complex legal hurdles. The Company’s unique gig engagement platform empowers restaurant operators to take full advantage of their human capital with powerful functionality to handle payroll, compliance and native delivery.

Any customer of a ShiftPixy partner can sign up for one of the Company’s weekly webinars hosted by co-founder Steve Holmes, at https://shiftpixy.com/webinar-covid19/ .

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy (PIXY) is a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management's nearly 25 years of workers' compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

