Ceapro Inc. Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results and Highlights

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“We are very pleased with the progress we have made on multiple fronts during the first quarter of this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. While our first quarter financial results were very strong, our focus remains on the health and safety of our associates during these unprecedented times, followed by business continuity. These solid results are a clear testament to the dedication and hard work of every one of our employees during these challenging times and we are very proud of their commitment to support our customers heightened demand by delivering high quality products. Importantly, these results also reflect the sound foundation and the strength of our base business deliberately built over the last few years,” stated Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

Pipeline Development:

Received approval from Health Canada for an amendment to the beta glucan clinical trial protocol to allow evaluation of subjects with confirmed pathophysiological condition of hyperlipidemia who voluntary request to be treated with beta glucan only, without regular dosing of statins. This, allowing patients to receive beta glucan as a stand-alone therapy, should accelerate patient enrollment and expand target addressable patient population.

Received approval from Health Canada Controlled Substances and Cannabis Branch for a research license with medical cannabis for the formulation of unique solid cannabinoid delivery systems using PGX technology.

Published Results from a collaborative project with University of Alberta researchers in Journal of Supercritical Fluids in an article titled “Preparation of PGX-dried gum arabic and its loading with coQ10 by adsorptive precipitation.”

in an article titled “Preparation of PGX-dried gum arabic and its loading with coQ10 by adsorptive precipitation.” Continued to monitor stability studies for liquid beta glucan and avenanthramides produced at a new manufacturing site as well as for the pharmaceutical-grade dry powder formulation of avenanthramides to be used in a human bioavailability study.

Developed new PGX-dried chemical complexes like sodium alginate and gum arabic impregnated with coenzyme Q10 demonstrating the versatility of the PGX technology and the potential to develop significant bioactives delivery systems.

Technology:

Advanced conversations with interested potential partners to out-license applications developed using Ceapro’s innovative technology.

Conducted a technical assessment of available equipment in Europe and North America and are actively evaluating locations for a future commercial scale-up of the PGX technology.

Advanced research and development efforts to pursue the development of new PGX-dried chemical complexes for potential applications under various forms like pills, capsules, fast dissolving strips and face masks.

Executed on research collaboration projects with Universities of Alberta and McMaster for the impregnation of various bio actives using PGX-processed dry beta glucan as a potential delivery system for multiple applications in healthcare.

Subsequent to quarter, announced research project with McMaster University for PGX-processed yeast beta glucan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Corporate:

Hired an international consulting firm to support licensing activities.

Secured DTC Eligibility for publicly traded shares under Ticker OTCQZ: CRPOF.

Increased Company exposure through investor relations activities.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Total sales of $4,273,000 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3,197,000 for the comparative period in 2019; an increase of 34% over last year. Avenanthramides sales volumes increased by 68% for Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019.

Net income after taxes of $1,126,000 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss after taxes of $637,000 for the comparative period in 2019.

Research and Development of $503,000 in Q1 2020 vs $801,000 in 2019. This decreased investment was partly due to a slowdown of recruitment of patients for the beta glucan trial during the pandemic crisis.

Cash generated from operations of $531,000 in Q1 2020 vs. cash flows generated from operations of $367,000 in Q1 2019.

Positive working capital balance of $6,263,817 as of March 31, 2020.

“As we respond to the potential impacts and uncertainties of COVID-19 by taking the necessary steps to preserve our financial position, we continue to execute on our transition to a new business model from a contract manufacturer to a biopharmaceutical company. We remain dedicated to executing on our milestones ahead and depending on the pandemic situation, look forward to what we believe will be an exciting year,” concluded Mr. Gagnon.

CEAPRO INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,254,986 1,857,195 Trade receivables 3,923,939 3,659,541 Other receivables 70,888 46,812 Inventories (note 3) 1,016,858 669,005 Prepaid expenses and deposits 233,094 178,908 7,499,765 6,411,461 Non-Current Assets Investment tax credits receivable 607,700 607,700 Deposits 85,755 85,755 Licences (note 4) 20,736 21,477 Property and equipment (note 5) 19,324,874 19,764,122 Deferred tax assets 378,643 378,643 20,417,708 20,857,697 TOTAL ASSETS 27,917,473 27,269,158 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 827,761 1,291,204 Current portion of long-term debt (note 6) 63,899 111,865 Current portion of lease liabilities (note 7) 268,611 265,123 Current portion of CAAP loan (note 9) 75,677 72,942 1,235,948 1,741,134 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term lease liabilities (note 7) 2,707,152 2,775,627 CAAP loan (note 9) 63,953 61,580 Deferred tax liabilities 378,643 378,643 3,149,748 3,215,850 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,385,696 4,956,984 Equity Share capital (note 8 (b)) 16,503,089 16,401,677 Contributed surplus (note 8 (e)) 4,642,226 4,650,090 Retained earnings 2,386,462 1,260,407 23,531,777 22,312,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 27,917,473 27,269,158





CEAPRO INC. Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Unaudited 2020 2019 Three Months Ended March 31, $ $ Revenue (note 15) 4,273,374 3,196,930 Cost of goods sold 1,901,223 1,840,298 Gross margin 2,372,151 1,356,632 Research and product development 502,542 800,504 General and administration 865,034 733,019 Sales and marketing 48,228 107,678 Finance costs (note 12) 101,609 108,374 Income (loss) from operations 854,738 (392,943 ) Other income (expenses) (note 11) 271,317 (243,685 ) Income (loss) before tax 1,126,055 (636,628 ) Income taxes - - Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1,126,055 (636,628 ) Net income (loss) per common share (note 18): Basic 0.01 (0.01 ) Diluted 0.01 (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (note 18): Basic 77,538,314 77,046,786 Diluted 77,880,861 77,046,786





CEAPRO INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited 2020 2019 Three Months Ended March 31, $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) for the period adjusted for non-cash and working capital items 1,126,055 (636,628 ) Adjustments for items not involving cash Finance costs 40,947 43,703 Transaction costs 554 2,526 Depreciation and amortization 460,088 456,209 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt - (307 ) Accretion 5,108 7,145 Share-based payments 93,548 97,628 Net income (loss) for the period adjusted for non-cash items 1,726,300 (29,724 ) CHANGES IN NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL ITEMS Trade receivables (264,398 ) 490,366 Other receivables (24,076 ) 11,515 Inventories (347,853 ) (257,846 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (54,186 ) 46,008 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to operating activities (463,443 ) 150,553 Total changes in non-cash working capital items (1,153,956 ) 440,596 Net income (loss) for the period adjusted for non-cash and working capital items 572,344 410,872 Interest paid (40,947 ) (43,703 ) CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS 531,397 367,169 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (20,099 ) (14,754 ) Deposits relating to investment in equipment - (53,239 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to investing activities - (3,458 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (20,099 ) (71,451 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Stock options exercised - 1,283 Repayment of long-term debt (48,520 ) (164,963 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (64,987 ) (76,053 ) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (113,507 ) (239,733 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 397,791 55,985 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,857,195 1,844,134 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 2,254,986 1,900,119

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com .

