Artec 3D Unveils Artec Studio 15 with New Scan-to-CAD Features for Inspection and Reverse Engineering

Scan, create a 3D model and perform essential scan-to-CAD operations all in one software

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artec 3D, a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software, today announces the availability of Artec Studio 15 , the latest version of its award-winning software. New Scan-to-CAD functionality allows for basic quality control and basic reverse engineering operations to be conducted directly in Artec Studio 15, saving users time and effort. For CGI artists, enhanced color reproduction and model-to-model texture transfers will make creating life-like models even easier. In addition, boosted algorithms will ensure maximum accuracy and speed when scanning with Artec’s handheld, long-range and desktop 3D scanners .



“We’ve been told by customers that with every new Artec Studio release it is like receiving an upgraded scanner, which is something we are extremely proud of,” said Artyom Yukhin, president and CEO of Artec 3D. “Our advancements in 3D scanning algorithms help us outpace the industry in accuracy, speed and usability, while our growing number of features save users of all skill levels time. This year’s Scan-to-CAD features will create a huge leap in productivity for users conducting reverse engineering and inspection tasks.”

Enhanced User Experience

An array of new features and upgrades boost accuracy and speed. New custom groups can now be created in Artec Studio 15, allowing users to work with multiple sets of data at the same time and organize them in custom folders. New automated workflows, including boosted Autopilot and more advanced auto-align functionality that is 2x quicker, next-generation texture registration and faster project loading that now revolves around each scan having a dedicated CPU will increase user productivity. A visually redesigned workspace and customizable interface allows users to tailor the software to their preferences.

While speed and accuracy have increased across all Artec 3D’s scanners with Studio 15, the smart scanning mode for the Micro desktop scanner is a game changer. Objects can be digitized twice as fast as if done manually. By calculating the most effective scanning path, Smart Scanning Mode captures the optimal quantity of surfaces using the least number of frames to achieve fully automatic, ultra-high-resolution scans and at minimum size for fast processing.

New Quality Control Features

Users can now conduct quick quality control operations within Artec Studio by aligning scans to imported CAD models, including STEP, IGES and X_T formats. Fast surface distance map comparisons and micron-accurate measurements of all created 3D models allow for easy identification of inconsistencies between a scan and CAD model. Scans can also be fitted with CAD primitives, such as spheres, cones, planes and cylinders. This allows for highly accurate measurements to be taken between actual scans and these simple geometrical shapes. For more complex processes and tools, users can export to any full package inspection software such as Geomagic Control X.

Boosted Reverse Engineering Functionality

Artec Studio’s CAD primitives also streamline workflows for reverse engineering. After a scan is completed, primitives can be used to extract key geometrical data in a CAD format which can be immediately used in SOLIDWORKS or other CAD software. In addition, Artec Studio 15’s Precise Positioning feature lets users position models in the world coordinate system. Correctly positioned models with primitives aligned to the scan data can be exported as popular CAD formats for an easy transition directly into SOLIDWORKS, Geomagic Design X and other CAD software.

Vivid Textures for CGI and More

With Artec Studio 15, users can rest assured that color will be captured and displayed correctly thanks to multiple automated features. Without manually predefining the area of application, the software filters out unwanted color data from behind an object. The strength of this feature can be adjusted using the suppression level slider. Refined algorithms search across multiple scans for correct color substitutes. This feature works similarly to the popular Glare Reduction tool. Another time-saving feature is model-to-model texture transfer. Users can clone textures from existing models and transfer them directly to new models.

To learn more about Artec Studio 15, visit www.artec3d.com/3D-software .

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with subsidiaries in the United States (Santa Clara, California) and Russia (Moscow). Artec develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec’s products and services can be used in many industries, such as in engineering, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology and many more.

