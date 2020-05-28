Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics Announces a Change of Locations
Regina’s premier provider of medical aesthetics has moved to a new clinicREGINA, SK, CANADA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics has announced they have moved locations. In their new location, they look forward to continuing to provide safe and effective medical aesthetics services and treatment to their clients.
The clinic’s new location is 3275 Quance St, Regina, SK, S4V 3B7. They can still be reached by the same number (306) 559-1310 to book appointments or make inquiries about their services.
Clinic owner, Dr. Tomi Mitchell, has put together an experienced and multi-disciplinary team committed to helping the people of Regina look and feel their very best. Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics offers a variety of services, including body shaping, facial fillers, BOTOX® Cosmetic, laser hair removal, medical-grade skincare, and much more.
They can be contacted via phone or email for appointments and their website offers plenty of useful information: http://pasquasouthmedicalaesthetics.com/
