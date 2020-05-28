Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics Announces a Change of Locations

Regina’s premier provider of medical aesthetics has moved to a new clinic

Regina’s premier provider of medical aesthetics has moved to a new clinic

Regina’s premier provider of medical aesthetics has moved to a new clinic

REGINA, SK, CANADA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics has announced they have moved locations. In their new location, they look forward to continuing to provide safe and effective medical aesthetics services and treatment to their clients.

The clinic’s new location is 3275 Quance St, Regina, SK, S4V 3B7. They can still be reached by the same number (306) 559-1310 to book appointments or make inquiries about their services.

Clinic owner, Dr. Tomi Mitchell, has put together an experienced and multi-disciplinary team committed to helping the people of Regina look and feel their very best. Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics offers a variety of services, including body shaping, facial fillers, BOTOX® Cosmetic, laser hair removal, medical-grade skincare, and much more.

They can be contacted via phone or email for appointments and their website offers plenty of useful information: http://pasquasouthmedicalaesthetics.com/

Dr. Tomi Mitchell
Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics
+1 306-559-1310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics Announces a Change of Locations

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Press Contact
Dr. Tomi Mitchell
Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics
+1 306-559-1310