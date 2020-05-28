Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,699 in the last 365 days.

Ultragenyx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NOVATO, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will hold virtual presentations at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Shalini Sharp, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will hold a virtual presentation at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2 PM ET.
  • Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., the company's Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a virtual presentation at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:50 PM ET.

The live and archived webcast of these presentations will be accessible from the company’s website at http://ir.ultragenyx.com/events.cfm. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at:  www.ultragenyx.com.

Contact Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Investors & Media
Danielle Keatley              
415-475-6876

Primary Logo

You just read:

Ultragenyx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.