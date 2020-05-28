Selling Power Selects ValueSelling Associates as a Top 20 Sales Training Company of 2020

ValueSelling Recognized with Selling Power Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announced it has been included on Selling Power’s 2020 list of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies. ValueSelling has been included in the annual list each year since its inception eight years ago. This list helps sales organizations select the right sales training partner to help salespeople navigate ever-shifting B2B customer buying journeys, which involve closing bigger deals more consistently, avoiding common selling pitfalls, and achieving quota every month and quarter.



Gerhard Gschwandtner, Selling Power publisher and founder, believes sales training is more important than ever as salespeople adjust to selling during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There could not be a better time to invest in sales training,” says Gschwandtner. “No matter what market you sell to, your salespeople need the right skills to close big deals while social distancing and working from home. The sales leaders who understand the importance of sales training are already on the upswing. Those who wait to invest in their team won't be able to catch up.”



The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered

Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)

Contributions to the sales training market

Strength of client satisfaction

Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling, adds, “We’re honored that Selling Power has recognized ValueSelling Associates as a sales training industry leader again in 2020. Selling Power recognizes that sales training is invaluable, especially during tough economic times, and that it must be successfully adapted to a virtual setting. At ValueSelling, we’re helping our clients drive results with Virtual Instructor-Led Training options to maximize their success. Ultimately, sales quotas have not gone away even with a pandemic.”

To gain ValueSelling insight:

Sign up for a ValueSelling webinar

Listen to The B2B Revenue Executive Experience podcast

Explore the ValueSelling blog

Visit the newsroom for media coverage on ValueSelling

Learn more about our Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) sessions

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 1,000 sales leaders each year.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with us:

CONTACTS:

Larissa Gschwandtner (for Selling Power)

(610) 642-3080

larissa@sellingpower.com

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications (for ValueSelling Associates)

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bce18f8-4eb5-448f-a9b2-a05467e08708