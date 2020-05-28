INTELEX ANNOUNCES READY2RETURN VIRTUAL CONFERENCE FOR POST-PANDEMIC EMPLOYEE HEALTH & SAFETY AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY READINESS

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced its three-part post-pandemic workplace event, the Ready2Return Virtual Conference, taking place June 9, 16, and 23, 2020. Held over three consecutive Tuesdays, the no charge event is the first of its kind bringing together a large, global community of experts and EHSQ practitioners to share best practices for the foreseeable phases in the re-opening of workplaces in the post-pandemic global economy.

The “new normal” of the post-pandemic workplace requires reimagining all aspects of the workplace, employee health and safety, and being ready for anything to ensure business continuity. As the complexities that come along with returning employees to work and resuming business operations requires functions to cross traditional boundaries and increasingly collaborate, the conference content spans seven key tracks, including business continuity and emergency preparedness, communication, HR and employee data privacy, employee health and safety, regulations and compliance, physical and medical considerations, and supply chain readiness.

“We realize that the path to resuming business and bringing workers back safely is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Roula Vrsic, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Intelex. “Similarly, we have purposely designed the Ready2Return Virtual Conference in a consumable format for the new realities of the current re-opening of the global economy. Our end goal is simple - to equip those on the front line of return to work efforts with the insights and the tools and templates they need not only to return workers safely, but to resume operations and maximize performance in the process.”

As businesses take a phased approach to returning employees safely to work and resuming or scaling up business operations, the Ready2Return Virtual Conference is organized in three distinct weekly segments to align with the priorities at each stage:

Respond – June 9, 2020: Businesses hoping to weather the storm and protect their employees and their operations need to proactively adapt new approaches to identify, respond to, and manage exposure and outbreaks. From physical distancing, to space planning, to mitigating and controlling exposure risk, being ready to respond to the current situation will provide the foundation for readiness for future waves.

Return – June 16, 2020: COVID-19 has changed businesses, but it has also changed people. The reality businesses and workers will return to will be much different than the ones they left. Bringing employees and operations back online safely is going to require rethinking for the “new normal” of workforces and workplaces. New safety measures, employee awareness and communication, physical considerations, and compliance to a rapidly evolving regulatory environment are just the tip of the iceberg.

Reimagine – June 23, 2020: Although the pandemic will one day pass, its impact will be felt in businesses for years to come. COVID-19 will continue to challenge what we have come to understand as “normal operations”, but it also provides an opportunity to reimagine how to build additional capabilities, enhance resiliency, and increase business agility in ways never before considered.

Intelex Ready2Return is a free virtual conference and is available to any organization, not just Intelex customers. The conference features expert speakers from a broad range of disciplines and includes members from the National Safety Council SAFER Task Force. Speakers from Accruent, Arcadis, Cushman Wakefield, ERM, Enhesa, Industrial Scientific, Intelex, Predictive Solutions, and more will share best practices, actionable advice, and tools and templates to ease the transition for businesses globally.

Additional information about the free Intelex Ready2Return Virtual Conference is available at: https://www.intelex.com/ready2return

Additional Resources:

Return to Work: Respond. Return. Reimagine. https://www.intelex.com/return-to-work

About Intelex Technologies

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and OSHAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Over 1,200 customers in 172 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. For more information about Intelex, please visit www.intelex.com.

Roula Vrsic Intelex Technologies, ULC 647-539-9551 roula.vrsic@intelex.com