5G Expansion on the Way: What to Expect from the New Generation of Internet

Research in the field of 5G has been conducted for several years. Since 2019, local operators of some countries have already launched the 5G Internet service for their clients. It is likely that in the next couple of years, a new generation of the Internet will become available around the world. However, the essence of 5G remains incomprehensible for many people, and this leads to extraordinary occurrences that can be quite sad sometimes. In this article, Andersen 's specialists will help analyze what 5G is, what advantages this technology has, and whether there are any reasons to be afraid of it.What 5G is 5G technology is the fifth generation of mobile communications, including mobile Internet. This technology provides greater bandwidth capacity and, therefore, a higher data transfer speed (up to 1-2 Gbit/s). To ensure such bandwidth capacity, the Massive MIMO system is used: in digital antenna arrays that are installed at cellular stations, the number of elements starts with 128 or more (256, 512, etc.). Data is transmitted via two frequency bands: FR1 (600-6000 MHz) and FR2 (24-100 GHz).New opportunities with 5GHigh-speed mobile Internet is basically great. But what specific possibilities does 5G technology offer us?1. Development of IoT. In order for millions of devices to constantly exchange data, high network bandwidth capacity is required, and 5G technologies can provide it. 5G can maintain communication between a million devices per square kilometer. There will be the possibility to create global autopilot-level systems for all urban transport based on IoT.2. Slicing technology will allow splitting the communication channels leading to one place according to priorities. For example, in the case of a disaster, at the scene of the incident, the first priority will be the communication channels of the rescue services. Thus, ambulances and other emergency services won't be left without communication if eyewitnesses begin streaming.3. The possibility of remotely controlling vehicles and industrial robots, including the ability to perform hazardous work remotely using special equipment.4. Maintenance of a stable signal for telemedicine. A reliable smooth connection will make it possible to carry out surgical operations by video conversation more frequently, if the needed specialist is absent.5. Development of VR and the entertainment industry. The ability to play video games with next-generation graphics and physics even on low-end hardware thanks to streaming services.Is there any danger?New technologies often raise questions and concerns, and 5G Internet is not an exception. Along with the usual accusations that high-frequency radio waves cause cancer and other diseases, in the spring of 2020, 5G towers were unexpectedly suspected of spreading coronavirus. The myth received support, and several stations in Britain were even set on fire.According to WHO official information , 5G-telephony does not contribute to the spread of coronavirus in any way (what a surprise!). The influence of radio waves with frequencies that are used in 5G on the development of cancer and other diseases is not proven either. At the moment, waves with a frequency of up to 300 GHz are considered safe, and research is still going on.Besides, some people are worried that with 5G, governments will gain more control over society. As an example, China is often cited, where video surveillance with a face recognition system and other technologies that require high-speed Internet have been widely introduced. This is not to say that these fears are completely groundless, but 5G is unlikely to play a key role in this matter.5G is just a technology, and, like almost any technology, it can be used for both good or evil. But if the world was able to take nuclear development under control and not blow the whole world to smithereens, should we really be afraid of high-speed Internet?