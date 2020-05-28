Embolic Protection Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $688 Million by 2025 – Arizton

Embolic protection devices market size is expected to reach $688 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2020-2025

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The embolic protection devices market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2020–2025.

According to Arizton, several factors will continue to influence the growth of global embolic protection devices market. For instance, growing demand for cerebral embolic protection devices by preventing various procedural debris to travel to the brain during neurovascular procedures to reduce the risk of stoke is expected to drive the market growth of the global embolic protection devices market. In addition, significant shift from open to minimally invasive surgery technique for various cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases and potential long tern cost effectiveness offered by EPDs is likely to fuel the market growth of the global embolic protection devices market.

Arizton’s recent market research report considers the present scenario of the embolic protection devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Embolic Protection Devices Market – Dynamics

Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the embolic protection devices market:

• Rising Patient Pool

• Growing Demand for Cerebral Embolic Protection Device

• Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Vascular Surgeries

• Emergence of Advanced EPDs

• Promising Investigational Devices

• New Product Approval

Embolic Protection Devices Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, indication, end-user, and geography.

• The filter devices segment accounts for the maximum market share. This is due to effective clinical results for percutaneous and transcatheter surgical techniques to treat cardiac and neuro disorders. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to greater safety and procedural outcomes.

• The cardiac & peripheral segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Filter or occlusion embolic protection devices have proven clinical benefits and can be used when technically feasible for cardiac & peripheral applications. As a result, there is a huge demand for EPDs for treating CVDs across the globe.

• EPDs have become a standard for anatomically suitable patients undergoing SVG PCI. Therefore, many players have been focusing on the development of clinically advanced EPD for SVG disease over the years. This is increasing the global embolic protection devices market size.

Segmentation by Product

• Filters

• Occlusions

Segmentation by Application

• Cardiovascular & Peripheral

• Neurovascular

Segmentation by Indication

• SVG

• Carotid Artery Diseases

• Others

o Aortic Stenosis

o Peripheral Artery Disease

o Acute Myocardial Infraction

Segmentation by End-user

• Hospitals

• Specialty Cardiac Centers

• ASCs

• Freestanding CATH Labs

Embolic Protection Devices Market – Geography

North America is the single largest market for embolic protection companies. The region has become strategically important for several prominent vendors, such as Boston Scientific and Abbott. Medtronic embolic protection devices are expected to be innovative as the company is investing significant expenditure in R&D. The US is the major revenue contributor to the market, accounted for a share of 90% in 2019.

Segmentation by Geography

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Embolic Protection Devices Market – Vendor Landscape

The global embolic protection devices market share is highly concentrated. The market has the presence of few established players holding the majority of the market share. Vendors are offering several filter and occlusion embolic protection devices. They are competing based on factors such as technology advances, safety features, regulatory approvals, marketing strategies, and distribution channels.

Prominent Vendors

• Boston Scientific

• Abbott

• Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors

• Cardinal Health

• Cardiovascular Systems

• Contego Medical

• InspireMD

• NIPRO

• Silk Road Medical

• Terumo

• Venus Medtech

