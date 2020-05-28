Aurora Strategy Group Welcomes New Team Members: Massey-Singh, Ostrom, Paroyan and Rinaldi

Firm shows confidence in post-COVID-19 economic recovery

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcel Wieder, President and Chief Advocate at Aurora Strategy Group welcomed Jaipaul Massey-Singh, Blair Ostrom, Danielle Paroyan and Lou Rinaldi to the firm. “Today we have made significant additions to the Aurora team that will position us in new areas and bolster our strength in others,” said Wieder. “Aurora’s growth is a reflection of our confidence in the resilience of the Canadian economy and the need for businesses and organizations to access our suite of services.”



“Each of these new team members brings with them experiences and skills that will assist our clients in delivering their message to government, the media or stakeholders,” Wieder pointed out. “I am truly honoured that they have chosen Aurora as their new home.”

Jaipaul Massey-Singh has shaped a career following his curiosity and by seeking opportunities to do engaging and impactful work. He is experienced at creating new technology, products, innovative businesses, and unique service offerings that lead to growth and sustainability. Massey-Singh’s skills include stakeholder engagement, strategic planning, design thinking, facilitation, and change management. He serves as Chair of the Board at the Brampton Library and chairs the City of Brampton Action Committee on Innovation and Post-Secondary Education. He is also a Civic Action Diversity Fellow.

Blair Ostrom is an experienced public affairs practitioner; Ostrom has spent nearly a decade working on the front lines of Canadian politics. He has worked in Ottawa, Toronto, and Brussels, at the heart of the European Union. Ostrom recently completed his Masters in Political Strategy & Communication at the University of Kent and is excited to continue working to help Canadian companies and organizations address challenges of our changing economy.

Danielle Paroyan brings extensive experience in strategic communications, government and public affairs. Passionate about social impact, Paroyan has provided strategic counsel and created integrated communications and advocacy campaigns in Canada and internationally for leading organizations across various sectors and industries including: arts and culture, education, government, food and agriculture, healthcare, consumer, lifestyle, travel and tourism.

Lou Rinaldi is a former Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP), Mayor and Council Member; Rinaldi is well acquainted with public policy formulation and Government decision-making. Rinaldi’s strong advocacy while working at both the municipal and provincial government levels, coupled with years of successful private business ownership, bring both expertise and experience to the Aurora team. As both MPP and Mayor, his effective strategies brought fruitful gains to many communities including funding for important initiatives and helping to raise the profile of many worthy community organizations.

Aurora Strategy Group is a public affairs, government and public relations firm based in Toronto, with offices in Edmonton and Moncton.

Marcel Wieder 416-907-2126 marcel@aurorastrategy.com