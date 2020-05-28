Exactus Announces its Hemp Seed Buyback Program to Assist Farmers Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”) a leading supplier of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD) and feminized hemp genetics, announced today the institution of its Exactus Hemp Buyback Program in support of farmers who purchase seeds from the company.



Exactus introduced its buyback program during this essential hemp planting season to aid farmers faced with hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the launch of its buyback program, Exactus will buy back hemp biomass that meets their processing specifications at fair market value that meets the required specifications from farmers who purchase the company’s feminized CBD seeds . When repurchasing hemp crops, the Company will match every dollar farmers spend on Exactus seeds for those who opt-in to the program.

“We understand that farmers have been greatly impacted by COVID-19 and we want to provide an opportunity for them to find relief from any financial hardship they may have occurred during this time,” said Derek Du Chesne, Exactus President. “After the 2019 harvest I met with a great deal of farmers that didn’t have an outlet to sell their harvest. In addition to supplying feminized genetics and consulting for our farming partners to help ensure a successful 2020 harvest, we created a buyback program to not only help farmers but as a way for us to give back during such turbulent times and alleviate the uncertainty that inherently comes with farming.”

Through the competitive pricing Exactus offers for its feminized CBD seeds and the solution of repurchasing hemp biomass in the dollar amount spent on Exactus seeds at the end of harvest, the Company can alleviate financial burdens and risks for farmers in financially uncertain times.

About Exactus:

Exactus Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) is a leading producer and supplier of hemp-derived ingredients and feminized hemp genetics. Exactus is committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Exactus specializes in hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG/CBC/CBN) and feminized seeds that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability. Through research and development, the Company continues to stay ahead of market trends and regulations. Exactus is at the forefront of product development for the beverage, food, pets, cosmetics, wellness, and pharmaceutical industries.

