Broadcom Recognized for Excellence in Customer Service and Loyalty by Customer Relationship Management Institute

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its Mainframe Software Division (MSD) and Enterprise Software Division (ESD) are being honored by the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) with a 2019 NorthFace ScoreBoard Award (NFSB) for achieving excellence in customer service and loyalty for their DevOps, Security, Automation, and Data Management product lines. This is the eighth consecutive year that Broadcom has earned this honor, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to continuously exceed customer expectations.



CRMI is one of the world’s preeminent organizations specializing in customer experience (CX). Surveying more than 500 projects from over 90 companies around the world to assess performance in categories such as technical support, field service, account management, professional services, customer training, and customer service among others, CRMI identified the industry leaders that are setting the bar for customer satisfaction and experience. As the only award of its kind based solely on the results of actual customer surveys, the NFSB occupies a prestigious place among the CX community.

“CRMI presents the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award to companies who set themselves apart through excellence in customer service and support. This is an honor that requires a sustained commitment and a solid strategy for embracing CX as the most critical business component of their company’s DNA,” said John Alexander Maraganis, president and CEO of the Customer Relationship Management Institute, LLC. “As an eight time winner of this coveted award, Broadcom has once again proven itself to be at the top of its class for customer experience.”

“We are deeply committed to the success of our customers, and make it a specific focus to strengthen relationships with them at all levels. This means going beyond technology to partner in creative ways that help our customers drive better business outcomes and experiences for their clients,” said Rich Jardine, vice president, Strategic Customer Success, Broadcom. “Customer service is not an add-on for us; it lies at the very heart of our business as a mission-critical goal.”

Broadcom’s Mainframe and Enterprise Software Divisions share a dedication to true partnerships as the cornerstone for superior service, and to providing customers with a cohesive and uniformly supportive experience. The company delivers on this CX ethos through initiatives ranging from MSD’s Vitality Program, which cultivates new talent for the customer, free education opportunities, to build and improve existing skilled resources, to a Win No Fee services program, which reduces the risk and costs of technology adoption. Broadcom offerings also include ESD’s Digital Hub and Customer Adoption Management team—which streamline product onboarding, adoption, and education.

2019 NFSB recipients will be honored at CRMI’s SCORE Conference in Boston in fall 2020.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

