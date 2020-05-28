DraftKings Sportsbook Expands Partnership with Sportradar to Launch Mobile Live Streaming

New Capabilities Further Fan Experience to Watch Live Games and Place Real-Time Bets Within Leading Sportsbook App

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Sportsbook has announced it will offer live-streamed sports games within its award-winning mobile app. In collaboration with Sportradar, the global provider of sports data and content, DraftKings Sportsbook will provide customers with a seamless entertainment experience in one convenient location.

Pursuant to state regulations, DraftKings Sportsbook customers who are logged in to their active accounts and have a wallet balance above $0.00 will have the ability to live stream games directly within the mobile app. At launch, DraftKings Sportsbook geolocated customers will be able to live stream a number of sports, including the Korea Baseball Organization and Bundesliga Soccer (Division 1) across all jurisdictions except Iowa. With over 100 different leagues in total on the DraftKings platform and as additional sports leagues return to resume play, DraftKings Sportsbook will explore potential expansion opportunities of the live-stream functionality.



“With a focus on innovation, we are excited to further enhance our product offerings to include a convenient, state-of-the-art experience through live entertainment,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “At this difficult time for sports fans across the nation, we have extended our partnership with Sportradar to bring customers the best in-app experience from the safety and comfort of their homes, and closer to the games and players they love.”

Live streaming by legal sports betting operators has become increasingly popular in Europe and around the world.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with DraftKings to include live streaming in their mobile app,” said Neale Deeley, Vice President of US Sales and Gaming, Sportradar. “We share DraftKings’ vision to deliver the best possible betting entertainment experience to US bettors, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together.”

DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy products are available for download via iOS and Android here .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global provider of sports data intelligence. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyze and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

Media Contacts

DraftKings

Media@draftkings.com