IntelGenx Announces Intention to Issue Shares in Payment of Principal on Outstanding Debentures, and Meeting of Debentureholders

/EIN News/ -- SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (“IntelGenx” or the “Corporation”) today announced that it intends to issue shares of common stock (“Common Shares”) of the Corporation in payment of the outstanding $7,577,000 aggregate principal amount of the Corporation’s 8.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020 (the “Debentures”).



Under the terms of the trust indenture governing the Debentures (the “Indenture”), the Corporation has the option to satisfy its obligation to repay all or any portion of the principal amount of the Debentures outstanding by issuing and delivering Common Shares at a deemed price of 95% of the current market price (as defined in the Indenture) at the maturity date, subject to customary conditions set forth in the Indenture. The issuance of the Common Shares in repayment of the principal of the Debentures is subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”). The Common Shares issued in payment of interest on the Debentures will be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities laws.

The Corporation also announced today that a meeting of the holders of the Debentures (the “Meeting”) will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Debentureholders as of the record date of May 28, 2020 will receive a notice and information circular in respect of the Meeting and information on how to attend the Meeting will be provided on the Corporation’s website in due course. As previously announced, the Corporation is proposing to amend the terms of the Debentures to extend the maturity date from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2022 and reduce the conversion price from $1.35 to $0.50 (together, the “Proposed Amendments”). The Proposed Amendments, which have been conditionally approved by the TSX-V, remain subject to approval by the holders of not less than 66 2/3% of the outstanding principal amount of the Debentures represented at the Meeting. If debentureholder approval is obtained, the Corporation intends to proceed with the Proposed Amendments, including the extension of the maturity date, such that the intended repayment of principal in Common Shares on June 30, 2020 indicated above would no longer be required and would not occur.

The Debentures are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol “IGX.DB”.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films. IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm® , VetaFilm™ and transdermal, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions. IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking information which involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx' plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx' actual results, objectives and plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx' annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov , and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Moreover, all forward-looking information contained herein is subject to certain assumptions, which include, in respect of the payment of the outstanding principal amount of the Debentures through the issuance of Common Shares, obtaining the approval of the TSX-V, and in respect of the implementation of the Proposed Amendments, obtaining the final approval from the TSX-V and the approval of the debentureholders. There can be no assurance that such approvals will be obtained.

