US Ecology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) (“US Ecology” or “the Company”) today announced that management is scheduled to present at two investor conference in June 2020.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 management will be presenting at the UBS Virtual Global Industrials and Transportation Conference. US Ecology's presentation is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, management will be presenting at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. US Ecology’s presentation is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Links to available webcasts and presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx .

ABOUT US ECOLOGY, INC.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com .