Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,713 in the last 365 days.

US Ecology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) (“US Ecology” or “the Company”) today announced that management is scheduled to present at two investor conference in June 2020. 

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 management will be presenting at the UBS Virtual Global Industrials and Transportation Conference. US Ecology's presentation is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, management will be presenting at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. US Ecology’s presentation is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Links to available webcasts and presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

ABOUT US ECOLOGY, INC.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

Contact:
Alison Ziegler
Darrow Associates
(201)220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com
www.usecology.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

US Ecology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.