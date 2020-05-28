Roost® Announces Strategic Partnership with American National Insurance Company

Smart Sensor Deployment to Enhance Customer Engagement

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost , the global leader in Property Telematics for property insurance carriers, announced today a new partnership with Texas-based American National Insurance Company. In a strategic agreement to help mitigate claim costs and increase customer engagement, American National will offer free sensors to select policyholders through its property and casualty subsidiaries.



American National policyholders with specific risk characteristics will be offered the award-winning Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector. American National will also look to strengthen its engagement with insureds through an American National branded mobile app, enhanced with severe weather alerts from IBM/The Weather Company.

“We are very happy to announce this strategic partnership with Roost to deliver their smart sensors to our policyholders,” said JD Johnson, Executive Vice President, Corporate Business Process Officer, and Chief Information Officer. “At American National, we aim to provide our policyholders with value and trusted solutions and this relationship with Roost accomplishes just that.”

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. Each detector can be easily located in places around the home most prone to water leaks, such as under kitchen sinks, hot water heaters, toilets and various appliances. It then delivers smartphone alerts via the Roost app to help minimize water damage and loss.

“Roost’s partnership with American National is something that we are proud to announce,” said Roel Peeters, Roost CEO. “By deploying the full Roost solution, we will help American National meet their goals of increasing customer engagement and providing peace of mind to their policyholders that their home is protected, even when they are away.”

Roost’s Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California that is focused on disrupting the traditional property insurance model through their “Property Telematics” suite of solutions. Roost started in the home with a smart 9V battery that transforms smoke alarms, a smart water leak & freeze detector and a smart garage door sensor. These three affordable smart sensors provide peace-of-mind to homeowners and rich data to insurers.

Most recently, Roost entered the commercial segment with Protection360, a commercial SMB loss prevention service incorporating 24/7 alert monitoring through a hardware kit with proprietary wireless and long-range sensors to detect water, smoke, power, temp and occupancy. Roost delivers these easy to install commercial property solutions with a white-label mobile app and a cloud-based platform.

Roost’s primary Go-to-market approach is through insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim related losses (fire and water perils costing $25B/year in US) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. Roost is focused on changing the way property insurance models assess risk and pricing on a real-time basis. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com .

About American National Insurance Company

American National Insurance Company (American National), headquartered in Galveston, Texas, was founded in 1905 and is licensed in all states except New York. American National and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The family of companies operates in all 50 states. For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the company’s web site at www.americannational.com .

Media Contact: Rachael Henry Marketing, Roost +1 (408) 458-6209 Rachael@roostlabs.com