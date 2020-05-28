Days Inns Canada Proudly Launches “Count on Us” Initiative, Elevates Health and Safety as Hotels Ready to Welcome Back Travellers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Days Inns Canada today announced the rollout of “Count on UsSM,” a new multi-faceted initiative focused on building guest confidence while elevating health and safety as its hotels prepare to welcome back travelers across Canada. Key to the initiative is a series of comprehensive best practices and protocols specifically designed to meet the challenges presented by COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our guests and hotel associates have always been our top priority, that hasn’t changed,” said Irwin Prince, President & COO, Days Inns Canada. “Count on Us embodies our commitment to doing what it takes to ensure we’ve taken the necessary precautions to provide the safest environment we can for everyone who works and stays at Days Inn.”

In consultation with Ecolab, a global leader in safety and cleanliness efficiency, all hotels will be required to use approved, commercial-grade disinfectants in hotel guestrooms and public spaces. Ecolab’s disinfectants are recognized by Health Canada and are on the official list of disinfectants with evidence for use against COVID-19.

“We’ve been a strong supporter of Ecolab for many years and will continue to provide their best-in-class training, products and protocols to our hotels across the country,” Prince noted.

Other key components of the program will include:

Individually wrapped disinfectant wipes for guests at check-in.

Travel-size bottles of hand sanitizer in guestrooms.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for all hotel staff.

Plexiglass or acrylic protection barriers at the front desk.

Increased cleaning and disinfecting of high traffic areas.

Hand sanitizer stations in public spaces.

Signage reinforcing physical distancing in public spaces.

A long-standing member of the Hotel Association of Canada (HAC), Days Inns Canada will also join other global brands and follow the Safe Stay guidelines for hotel cleaning. This joint initiative between the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the Hotel Association of Canada standardizes industry practices in response to COVID-19. The Stay Safe initiative enhances existing standards to increase guest confidence following guidance issued by public health authorities, including the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“As the entire hotel industry adapts to a new reality, we will operate to provide the same high-quality standards of cleanliness guests have come to expect from Days Inn,” added Prince.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 110 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,945 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,800 properties worldwide. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada.

Melissa Stober Days Inns - Canada 416-966-8378 melissa.stober@realstarhospitality.com