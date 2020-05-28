Constitutional Court organic draft-law ready for Parliament

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 28 - The draft law on the Organic Structure of the Constitutional Court (TC) is to be submitted to the National Assembly (parliament), after having been favourably assessed, last Wednesday, by the Angolan Government, in a Cabinet Council meeting.,

The draft law has as main objective to enable the TC to face the new challenges of Angolan democracy and politics and to improve its organization and functioning.

According to the final communiqué of this session of the Cabinet Council, chaired by President João Lourenço, the draft law clarifies the role of the Constitutional Court.

The document, to which ANGOP has had access, says that the diploma innovates slightly in regard to the TC's competences, making it aligned to the coming challenges relating to the holding of the country’s first local elections and subsequent governments and assemblies (e.g municipal litigation).

On the way to the National Assembly are also the draft law that amends the Law of Judicial Fees, as well as the draft law on the Constitutional Court Proceedings.

The last one aims to improve the procedures of the lawsuits under the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court.

Foreign Policy

In the foreign policy segment, the Cabinet Council analysed, for possible forwarding to the National Assembly, the treaty establishing the Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC).

The protocol amending the treaty on the Statute of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights and the cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Interior of Angola and the counterpart of the Republic of Hungary, in the field of security and public order, were also analyzed.

The session also approved the agreement between the Angolan Government and Equatorial Guinea, for the exploitation of air services, as well as the cooperation agreement between the governments of Angola and Russia, in the field of fisheries and aquaculture.

The session agreed to the cooperation memorandum between the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women of Angola and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security of Cuba, in the field of social action.

Likewise, the memorandum of cooperation was approved between the ministerial departments of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women in Angola and Social Development of the Republic of Uruguay, in the social action sector.

The Cabinet was informed of the work in progress regarding the proposed Angolan Passport Law.