RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Description

RTA (ready-to-assemble) furniture is shipped unassembled to end-users, who assemble it at their end. The RTA product range covers a whole host of residential and office furniture. They come flat-packed and are typically packaged as a kit comprising furniture parts and hardware needed to assemble it.

Overall, the Residential Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

In United States RTA Furniture market is donimated by few manufatuers like Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries, Whalen Furniture, IKEA and Homestar North America. These manufactuers have manufacturing bases in Unite States.

In terms of product type, the Residential RTA Furniture is donimating the market, with a market share of 73.5% in 2016, and the rest is Office RTA Furniture, which occupied for 26.5%. In future, the Residential RTA Furniture will remain the leading role.

In terms of sales chanels, the online developed rapidly in the past few years, due to more and more consumers choose to purchase RTA furniture through smartphone, tablets and PC. In fugure, the online will gradually more important to RTA Furniture manufactuers.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape, along with a detailed analysis of the top industry players in the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market. Besides, it highlights the different strategies encompassed by the players to create a footprint in the market. These strategies include partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations, new product development and new product launch, contracts, extensive R&D, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sauder Woodworking

Dorel Industries

Bush Industries

Whalen Furniture

Homestar North America

IKEA

Flexsteel (Home Styles)

Simplicity Sofas

Prepac

South Shore

RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Breakdown Data by Type

Office RTA Furniture

Residential RTA Furniture

RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Breakdown Data by Application

Independent Specialist Retailers

Independent Furniture Chains

Convenient Stores

Others (Online)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe and China. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

