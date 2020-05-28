Incysus Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Incysus”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced that data related to the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of a novel Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) technology for the treatment of patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma will be presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting which will be conducted virtually from May 29-June 2, 2020.



“Our presence at ASCO highlights the progress made by Incysus Therapeutics and our partners in the advancement of our DRI technology for the treatment of patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme, a devastating and aggressive brain tumor,” commented, William Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer of Incysus.

Poster Session

Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Phase 1 Trial of Drug resistant Immunotherapy: A First-In-Class Combination of MGMT-modified γδ T Cells and Temozolomide Chemotherapy in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme

Lawrence S. Lamb, PhD, Scientific Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Officer of Incysus

TPS3150

214

Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Cellular Immunotherapy

Friday, May 29, 2020



About American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference

ASCO’s Annual meeting represents the world’s largest gathering of oncology physicians, biotechnology executives, researchers, patient advocates, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology, and to gain insights for improving cancer care. For additional information on the 2020 ASCO’s Annual meeting, please visit https://www.asco.org/ .

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company’s technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus’ immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. The Company’s first clinical program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma and its second program is targeted for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). Information about the Company’s clinical trial in GBM can be found here ( NCT04165941 ) and for leukemia can be found here ( NCT03533816 ). For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.incysus.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding its business strategy, product candidates, and clinical development process and timing, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. In the case of forward-looking statements regarding investigational product candidates and continuing further development efforts, specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

