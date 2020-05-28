Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC) (LogicBio or the Company), a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients, today announced it will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of LogicBio’s website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients with significant unmet medical needs using GeneRide™, its proprietary technology platform. GeneRide enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene in a nuclease-free and promoterless approach by relying on the native process of homologous recombination to drive potential lifelong expression. Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., LogicBio is committed to developing medicines that will transform the lives of pediatric patients and their families.

Contacts:

Brian Luque
Associate Director, Investor Relations
bluque@logicbio.com
951-206-1200

