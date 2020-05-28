LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Casa Grande Near Phoenix

Brand-new floor plans available starting in the low-$200s

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced a lineup of five new floor plans to the Phoenix area at their newest community, Ghost Hollow Estates , in Casa Grande, Arizona.



“With the recent opening of Ghost Hollow Estates, we are excited to bring a new selection of affordable, one-story homes to the greater Phoenix area,” said Chris Kelly, Division President for the company’s West Division. “At at a time when the desire for more space and homeownership are on the rise, we’re proud of the work we are doing at this community to serve our customers.”

The new lineup of one-story, single-family homes are now available in this remarkable community located minutes south of Phoenix. These new homes at Ghost Hollow Estates range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,500 square feet with three to five bedrooms. Notable features of these homes include expansive covered patios, attached 2-car garages with Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, open living areas and front yard landscaping. Every home is also equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, included at no additional cost. Energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, spacious granite countertops, a stainless steel undermount kitchen sink, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology and sleek recessed lighting all combine for a chef-ready kitchen. Pricing starts in the low-$200s.

Homeowners of this beautiful community will enjoy a neighborhood park that includes a picnic ramada, picnic benches and a barbecue pit for outdoor cooking. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to local shopping and nearby employers, including the future Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande, which plans an influx of approximately 3,200 construction jobs. This exciting growth for the city makes Ghost Hollow Estates the ideal community for Phoenix area homebuyers.

Quick move-in opportunities are available now. To schedule an appointment, please call (855) 245-5300 ext 182 or visit www.LGIHomes.com/GhostHollowEstates . To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Ghost Hollow Estates information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local safety guidelines.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c88e2f87-3a78-4afd-8435-609dbccc4144