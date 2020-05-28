Benchmade Knife Company Expands Business Continuity Strategy with iland and Veeam

Precision knife manufacturer adds to Veeam and iland data protection strategy with new cloud-based disaster recovery solution

iland, an industry-leading provider of secure application and data protection cloud services built on proven VMware technology, today announced Benchmade Knife Company is adding iland Secure Disaster Recovery as a Service with Veeam Cloud Connect Replication to the iland Secure Cloud Console for a business continuity strategy that keeps the business up and running through unplanned downtime and data loss.

Benchmade Knife Company has been one of the top knife producers in the United States for over 20 years. Headquartered in Oregon and sold all around the world, its products are sold to numerous markets, such as everyday carry, outdoor sporting, cutlery, rescue, law-enforcement, martial-arts and military.

The company initially transitioned from physical tape backup to cloud backup with iland in 2018. The success of the solution led to the development of a multi-tiered business continuity cloud, including iland Secure Cloud Backup, iland Secure Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) with Veeam and iland Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft Office 365 with Veeam.

Benchmade IT Infrastructure Manager Josh Van Slyke said the company was motivated to improve its backup and recovery capabilities after a routine audit revealed some slippery hazards.

“I knew I couldn’t sleep at night unless we were able to address the issues and prepare for other unknowns,” Van Slyke said. “That’s when we turned to iland for help.”

Van Slyke’s future goal of disaster recovery and business continuity was suddenly an immediate necessity. He quickly reached out to his iland sales rep, who employed iland Catalyst, a free tool that uses an analytical engine to “right size” the cloud solution using real-time data from the customers environment, instead of costly over-provisioning or under-provisioning resources. With the guesswork removed, Van Slyke created his entire backup and DR environment in a week, and began replicating data within two weeks.

“I couldn’t believe we were replicating all of our mission-critical data so quickly,” Van Slyke said. “It took me exponentially less time than I expected to start sleeping again.”

iland Secure DRaaS with Veeam allows IT workloads to be replicated from virtual or physical environments to our advanced security cloud infrastructure. With over a decade of award-winning disaster recovery expertise, iland Secure DRaaS goes far beyond simple replication to ensure all key workloads are protected while also being in tune with business priorities and compliance needs.

“We know from experience that disaster recovery and business continuity plans differ for each organization. In fact, we’ve built our solution based on this premise,” said Scott Sparvero, iland CEO and co-founder. “iland was built to help companies like Benchmade Knife Company quickly implement a plan that secures their data and keeps their business moving forward when a disaster strikes.”

With iland backup, including Office 365, and disaster recovery in place, Van Slyke and his team can view all their workloads from the iland Secure Cloud Console, which features an intuitive and powerful interface for unmatched visibility and control into all of the company’s iland services. This allows them to easily grow and scale as needed, knowing their data is secure from any manner of external and internal threats.

“Our experience with iland has been absolutely fantastic,” Van Slyke said. “iland was always focused on our needs and what was best for us moving forward. That is the sign of a true partner. We consider iland more of a partner than a vendor.”

