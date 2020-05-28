REMINDER/Media Advisory: BRP Will Present Its First Quarter FY2021 Results and Hold Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- VALCOURT, Quebec, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) will hold its first quarter FY2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, May 28, 2020, followed by its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the first quarter of FY2021 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EDT).

Messrs. Boisjoli and Martel will then discuss the results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, at BRP’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11 a.m. (EDT).

First Quarter FY2021 Results

The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Thursday, May 28, at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone: 1-833-423-0441(toll-free in North America) 1-956-394-3561 (International numbers) Event code: 8963212 Webcast: Click here to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.



Annual Meeting of Shareholders (in French with simultaneous interpretation)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate risks to the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders, communities and other stakeholders, BRP will limit physical attendance at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to the fullest extent possible and, as such, will only admit registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders at the Meeting location. Media can join via live webcast or conference call but will not be permitted to ask questions.

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. (EDT)

Location: BRP’s Valcourt Product Development Center

841 Cartier Street, Valcourt, Québec, J0E 2L0 Conference call:

1-855-468-0518 Access Code: 6851134 Webcast: https://www.icastpro.ca/ebrp200528

Password: brp200528

Following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the audio webcast will also be accessible on BRP’s website at www.brp.com .



About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 13,500 driven, resourceful people.

