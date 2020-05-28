/EIN News/ -- PRESS RELEASE

Ergomed to Present at Jefferies Virtual 2020 Healthcare Conference

Guildford, UK – 28 May 2020: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces that Richard Barfield, Chief Financial Officer of Ergomed, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2pm BST on 2 June 2020.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Ergomed’s website, here:

https://www.ergomedplc.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

