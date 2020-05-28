Ergomed to Present at Jefferies Virtual 2020 Healthcare Conference
Guildford, UK – 28 May 2020: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces that Richard Barfield, Chief Financial Officer of Ergomed, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2pm BST on 2 June 2020.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Ergomed’s website, here:
https://www.ergomedplc.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
Enquiries:
|Ergomed plc
|Tel: +44 (0) 1483 402 975
|Miroslav Reljanović (Executive Chairman)
|Richard Barfield (Chief Financial Officer)
|Numis Securities Limited
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
|Freddie Barnfield / Huw Jeremy (Nominated Adviser)
|James Black (Broker)
|Consilium Strategic Communications – for UK enquiries
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
|Chris Gardner / Sue Stuart
|ergomed@consilium-comms.com
|Matthew Neal / Olivia Manser
About Ergomed plc
Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services business includes an industry leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance (PV) solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, a full range of high-quality contract research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO), and an internationally recognised specialist expertise in orphan drug development, under PSR. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com.