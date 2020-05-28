Ergomed to Present at Jefferies Virtual 2020 Healthcare Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Guildford, UK – 28 May 2020: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces that Richard Barfield, Chief Financial Officer of Ergomed, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2pm BST on 2 June 2020.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Ergomed’s website, here:
https://www.ergomedplc.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

ENDS

Enquiries:

Ergomed plc  Tel: +44 (0) 1483 402 975
Miroslav Reljanović (Executive Chairman)  
Richard Barfield (Chief Financial Officer)  
   
Numis Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Freddie Barnfield / Huw Jeremy (Nominated Adviser)  
James Black (Broker)  
   
Consilium Strategic Communications – for UK enquiries Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
Chris Gardner / Sue Stuart ergomed@consilium-comms.com
Matthew Neal / Olivia Manser  
   

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services business includes an industry leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance (PV) solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, a full range of high-quality contract research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO), and an internationally recognised specialist expertise in orphan drug development, under PSR. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com.

