Functional Apparel Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Functional Apparel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional Apparel Industry
Description
Functional Apparel is the clothes that meet the specific requirement of users, the requirement of clothing can be different, depending on the activities that users perform. As such, there is a large market for any kind of functional wear from breathable running shirts to lightweight outdoor jackets. Functional clothing can be used in many areas to meet the multifaceted and complex requirements of the user. In this report, footwear is not included in functional apparel.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28.9% In 2018. Following China, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.
Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Functional Apparel 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 340220 million in 2019
Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on the competitive landscape, along with a detailed analysis of the top industry players in the Functional Apparel market. Besides, it highlights the different strategies encompassed by the players to create a footprint in the market. These strategies include partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations, new product development and new product launch, contracts, extensive R&D, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Nike
Adidas
Under Armor
PVH Corp.
Puma
Anta
VF Corporation
Gap
Columbia Sportswear
Perry Ellis International
Lululemon Athletica
LiNing
Sketchers
Asics Corporation
HanesBrands
Amer Sports
PEAK
Ralph Lauren
361sport
MIZUNO Corporation
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5271922-covid-19-impact-on-global-functional-apparel-market
OUR NEW SAMPLE HAVE BEEN UPDATED NOW WHICH CORRESPOND IN NEW REPORT SHOWING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INDUSTRY
Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Type
Sports Wear
Protective Clothing
Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Application
Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport
Outdoor Application
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Functional Apparel market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5271922-covid-19-impact-on-global-functional-apparel-market
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Apparel Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Functional Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Sports Wear
1.4.3 Protective Clothing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Professional Athletic
1.5.3 Amateur Sport
1.5.4 Outdoor Application
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Functional Apparel Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Functional Apparel Industry
1.6.1.1 Functional Apparel Business Impact Assessment - Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Functional Apparel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Functional Apparel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
...
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nike
11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
11.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Nike Functional Apparel Products Offered
11.1.5 Nike Recent Development
11.2 Adidas
11.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
11.2.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Adidas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Adidas Functional Apparel Products Offered
11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development
11.3 Under Armor
11.3.1 Under Armor Corporation Information
11.3.2 Under Armor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Under Armor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Under Armor Functional Apparel Products Offered
11.3.5 Under Armor Recent Development
11.4 PVH Corp.
11.4.1 PVH Corp. Corporation Information
11.4.2 PVH Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 PVH Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 PVH Corp. Functional Apparel Products Offered
11.4.5 PVH Corp. Recent Development
11.5 Puma
11.5.1 Puma Corporation Information
11.5.2 Puma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Puma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Puma Functional Apparel Products Offered
11.5.5 Puma Recent Development
11.6 Anta
11.6.1 Anta Corporation Information
11.6.2 Anta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Anta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Anta Functional Apparel Products Offered
11.6.5 Anta Recent Development
11.7 VF Corporation
11.7.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information
11.7.2 VF Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 VF Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 VF Corporation Functional Apparel Products Offered
11.7.5 VF Corporation Recent Development
11.8 Gap
11.8.1 Gap Corporation Information
11.8.2 Gap Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Gap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Gap Functional Apparel Products Offered
11.8.5 Gap Recent Development
11.9 Columbia Sportswear
11.10 Perry Ellis International
11.1 Nike
11.12 LiNing
11.13 Sketchers
11.14 Asics Corporation
11.15 HanesBrands
11.16 Amer Sports
11.17 PEAK
11.18 Ralph Lauren
11.19 361sport
11.20 MIZUNO Corporation
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5271922
Continued...
NOTE : Our final report have added the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry, Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here