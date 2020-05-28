Functional Apparel Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Functional Apparel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional Apparel Industry

Description

Functional Apparel is the clothes that meet the specific requirement of users, the requirement of clothing can be different, depending on the activities that users perform. As such, there is a large market for any kind of functional wear from breathable running shirts to lightweight outdoor jackets. Functional clothing can be used in many areas to meet the multifaceted and complex requirements of the user. In this report, footwear is not included in functional apparel.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28.9% In 2018. Following China, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Functional Apparel 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 340220 million in 2019

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape, along with a detailed analysis of the top industry players in the Functional Apparel market. Besides, it highlights the different strategies encompassed by the players to create a footprint in the market. These strategies include partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations, new product development and new product launch, contracts, extensive R&D, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armor

PVH Corp.

Puma

Anta

VF Corporation

Gap

Columbia Sportswear

Perry Ellis International

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Sketchers

Asics Corporation

HanesBrands

Amer Sports

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

MIZUNO Corporation

Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Type

Sports Wear

Protective Clothing

Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Application

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Outdoor Application

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Functional Apparel market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

NOTE : Our final report have added the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

