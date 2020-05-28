ClinicAll Communicator App: A new way to connect caregivers and patients

Patients or residents can send service requests to their caregivers on their own smartphone.

ClinicAll introduces a new mobile app that enables patients or residents in medical facilities to send messages to the caregivers on their own smartphones.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospitals face complex challenges today: Efficiency needs to be increased while patient care standards are raised continuously. Most importantly, caregiving staff needs protection and support. Everything that makes their work easier improves patient care, relieves pressure on hospitals and, in the end, helps saving lives.

That is why ClinicAll developed the new ClinicAll Communicator app. It connects patients and staff in the simplest way – digital, without physical contact, supporting and protecting.

This app is designed not only for hospitals, but also for assisted living facilities, rehab centers and many more similar organizations.

ClinicAll Communicator is a lean app and is available for iOS and Android. The app enables patients (or residents) to send their requests to the caregivers staff from their own mobile devices. The nurses and staff members on the quarantine stations receive the patient requests as push messages. In addition, they can check the status of all patients on a clear status display to confirm and answer the requests.

This way, caregivers are enabled to monitor all incoming requests much more easily than by using the traditional nurse call systems. While these systems in hospitals still remain in use – especially in case of real emergencies – the ClinicAll Communicator will be used for all the „soft“ nurse calls and service calls. Thus, caregivers immediately know about the type of the incoming request, instead of just watching a red warning light coming on in their station that sends them heading to the patient room. Research in hospitals clearly indicates that this will lead to significant time savings and stress reduction for the caregiving staff.

Being a cloud-based service, ClinicAll communicator does not require any on-site computer servers or other installations. The app can also be highly customized via a secure web-based interface that allows operators to add or change the choice of messages that patients can use, to administer caregiver names and any other necessary details of their facility.

ClinicAll offers this app starting from $499 / €499 per month which includes 10 caregiving licenses and the use of up to 100 patient beds / resident spaces. It is also possible to register for free on the corporate website and access an online calculator tool to get an individual quote for every hospital or other facility.

The key features at a glance:

Digital communication between staff and patients

Designed for hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehab centers and any other similar medical facilities

Noticeable relieve for the nursing staff

Immediately useable for every hospital, no on-site installations necessary

Communication without physical contact can help reduce risk of infection

Free of charge over a two-month period for every facility

Available for iOS and Android