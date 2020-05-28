Global Carpooling Market To Reach Value Of Almost $30 Billion In 2023

Car Pooling Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company's latest study on Car Pooling Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carpooling market is expected to decline from $19.8 billion in 2019 to $16.1 billion in 2020 at a rate of about -18.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $29.7 billion in 2023 at a rate of 22.6%. Government initiatives to minimize the carbon emissions is likely to drive the carpooling market. However, complex policies of different countries are anticipated to limit the expansion of the carpooling industry during the next coming years.

The carpooling market consists of sales of carpooling, also known as shared mobility, and is the most technologically advanced transportation system that enables users to book a short distance ride as and when needed. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the booking of the car by online carpooling platforms and app-based carpooling.

The global carpooling market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Online Carpooling Platforms; App-based Carpooling

By Application: Businesses; Individuals; Schools; Others

By Geography: The global carpooling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American carpooling market accounts for the largest share in the global carpooling market.

Trends In The Carpooling Market

Automobile manufacturers are increasingly venturing into mobility services to cater to the growing demand for car-pooling services.

Carpooling Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides carpooling market overviews, analyzes and forecasts carpooling market size and growth for the global carpooling market, carpooling market share, carpooling market players, carpooling market size, carpooling market segments and geographies, carpooling market trends, carpooling market drivers and carpooling market restraints, carpooling market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The carpooling market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

