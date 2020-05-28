Global Augmented Reality Devices Market To Grow At A Rate Of Almost 36%!

The Business Research Company's latest study on Augmented Reality Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global augmented reality devices market is expected to decline from $3.5 billion in 2019 to $2.9 billion in 2020 at a rate of -17.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $7.37 billion in 2023 at a significant rate of 35.9%.

The augmented reality devices market consists of sales of augmented reality devices and related services. Augmented reality devices provide an interactive experience of the real-world environment by integrating digital visual content and audios into it. Augmented reality devices include head-up displays, holographic displays, smart glasses and others.

The global augmented reality devices market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Head-Mounted Display (HMD); Head-Up Display (HUD)

By Application: Consumer; Commercial; Enterprise; Healthcare; Aerospace & Defense; Energy; Automotive.

By Geography: The global augmented reality devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American augmented reality devices market accounts for the largest share in the global augmented reality devices market.

Trends In The Augmented Reality Devices Market

Augmented reality devices manufacturers are increasingly investing in the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. Combination of virtual and augmented reality enables users to both see and interact with digital content at the same time.

Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides augmented reality devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts augmented reality devices market size and growth for the global augmented reality devices market, augmented reality devices market share, augmented reality devices market players, augmented reality devices market size, augmented reality devices market segments and geographies, augmented reality devices market trends, augmented reality devices market drivers and augmented reality devices market restraints, augmented reality devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The augmented reality devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

