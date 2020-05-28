Vigorous Innovations Drops the Prices of Personal Percussion Jigsaw Massagers

The company selling portable deep tissue massage guns has substantially reduced the price of its popular massage gun.

CROWLEY, TEXAS, US, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Vigorous Innovations announced today that the company is now offering a discount on one of its percussion jigsaw massagers.

"We are glad to be able to offer 45% savings on one of our popular percussion massagers to help our esteemed customer save some money during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Justin Robinson, owner and spokesperson for Vigorous Innovations. "Our Personal Percussion Jigsaw Massage Gun - VI Premium Handheld Deep Muscle Massager is now available at a 45% discount on the regular price."

Robinson revealed, "Our VI Premium Handheld Deep Muscle Massager provides body relief in the comfort of your own home," and added, "The handheld deep tissue massager heads knead directly into large knots and sore spots to loosen them while stimulating blood flow."

Robinson highlighted that the professional massage gun comes with a carry case, 3 quick massage heads, 2 lithium-ion batteries, quick charge cord, instruction manual, ebook, and online instruction videos.

"The gun has 3 percussive massage heads: a large ball for large muscles, a smaller ball for specific knots, and a cone-shaped deep tissue massaging point," mentioned Robinson, and added, "You can quickly adjust the vibrating arm into one of 3 locking positions to more easily reach different body parts."

The product comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee and full year warranty.

Vigorous Innovations is a leader in portable deep tissue massage guns such as personal percussion massage gun - VI Premium handheld deep muscle massager, VI Pro Mini handheld percussion massager, and VI Pro Ultra-quiet percussion massager.

Vigorous Innovations recently started podcasting on health and nutrition issues and added podcasts on chiropractic, nutrition basics, programming subconscious mind, Crossfit training, mobility tips, scientifically designed nutrition program, among others.

For more information, please visit https://vigorousinnovations.com/blogs/news.

###

About Vigorous Innovations

Vigorous Innovations is a company founded on the principles of producing only the highest quality products with even higher quality customer service. Everything we do, we do for you, our valued customer.

Contact Details:

Justin Robinson

1925 Palomino Blvd

Crowley, TX 76036

United States

Phone: 682-235-9814

Source: Vigorous Innovations