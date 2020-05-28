Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q2 2020 results announcement

The Hague, May 28th 2020  - On Thursday July 30th 2020 at 07:00 BST (08:00 CEST and 02:00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its second quarter results and second quarter interim dividend announcement for 2020.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.

