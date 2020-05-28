Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q2 2020 results announcement

/EIN News/ -- ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Notice of Results

The Hague, May 28th 2020 - On Thursday July 30th 2020 at 07:00 BST (08:00 CEST and 02:00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its second quarter results and second quarter interim dividend announcement for 2020.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.

For enquiries please contact:

Shell Media Relations: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations: +31 (0)70 377 4540 or +1 832 337 2034