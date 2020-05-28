Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,860 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Issues State­ment as Tex­ans Mourn the Loss of Con­gress­man Sam Johnson

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today issued this statement following the mournful loss of Congressman Sam Johnson:

“As Texans say goodbye to Congressman Sam Johnson today, we reflect on the valiant and faithful life of a hero, a champion, and a friend. As a patriot, Sam served in our nation’s military during wars in Korea and Vietnam. Following his decorated military career, he tirelessly served the people of Texas and this nation as a member of Congress. I am proud to have known Sam Johnson and humbled to have called him my dear friend. Angela and I both served in his district, and through our continued service we commit to honor his legacy. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathy are with his family, loved ones, and friends this evening.”

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Issues State­ment as Tex­ans Mourn the Loss of Con­gress­man Sam Johnson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.