AG Paxton Issues Statement as Texans Mourn the Loss of Congressman Sam Johnson
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today issued this statement following the mournful loss of Congressman Sam Johnson:
“As Texans say goodbye to Congressman Sam Johnson today, we reflect on the valiant and faithful life of a hero, a champion, and a friend. As a patriot, Sam served in our nation’s military during wars in Korea and Vietnam. Following his decorated military career, he tirelessly served the people of Texas and this nation as a member of Congress. I am proud to have known Sam Johnson and humbled to have called him my dear friend. Angela and I both served in his district, and through our continued service we commit to honor his legacy. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathy are with his family, loved ones, and friends this evening.”