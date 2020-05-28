MyBioGate Partners with WeDoctors to Launch COVID-19 Global Consultation and Prevention Center

A premier cross-border healthcare consulting firm has launched a reliable anti-pandemic consultation center.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Houston, TX-based MyBioGate announced today that the company has launched a Global Consultation and Prevention Center (GCPC) to help the needy during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has partnered with WeDoctors to create the platform.

“We are glad to do our bit to help the world overcome the pandemic,” said Miao Guo Smith, Vice President of Operations and spokesperson for MyBioGate. “As a part of the initiative, experienced Chinese doctors are now available 24/7 for people around the world for free.”

Guo invited everyone who needs COVID-19 related medical help to visit the GCPC website.

WeDoctors is a leading global digital health platform and is now connected with more than 3,200 hospitals, 360,000 doctors in China. WeDoctor also owns 12 medical institutions and 21 provincial or municipal online hospitals in China and is now ranked No.1 of top 150 international Digital Health institute by CB Insights.

MyBiogate also recently launched a COVID-19 resources platform providing information and anti-pandemic medical supplies.

“COVID-19 has grown to an international health pandemic, and with such a global issue comes the need for widespread cooperation,” said Guo. “We are committed to connecting Chinese medical resources and supplies to the global community.”

Guo highlighted, “The MyBioGate Global COVID-19 Resources Platform was established to centralize health care resources and create an accessible source for locating medical equipment from China.”

MyBioGate is helping countries source epidemic prevention supplies, monitors, ventilators, syringe pumps/infusion pumps, ICU medical consumables, etc.

Recently, MyBioGate successfully helped Lithuanian central government source medical suppliers to manage the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

‘Health Emergency Situations Centre of the Ministry of Health of Lithuania sent a request on anti-pandemic medical supplies and devices,” revealed Guo. “MyBioGate sourcing team in China, the United States, Europe responded immediately and stayed on the call 24 hours in response to the urgent needs. Everything moved at exceptional, wartime speed. In 4 days, 96 hours, we mobilized anti-epidemic medical supplies in 11 cities. Under the extremely short time and high market demand situation, we delivered 383 different models of ventilators over the weekend.”

For more anti-epidemic resources and knowledge sharing provided by MyBioGate, please visit https://covid19.mybiogate.com/knowledge-experience/

About MyBioGate

MyBioGate’s mission is to connect China and the world in healthcare innovation. The company is committed to helping top Chinese pharmaceutical, medical device companies, and CROs connect with partners and clients worldwide through our flagship partnering conference China Focus (events.mybiogate.com). It helps industry parks such as Suzhou Industry Park (SIP) build top-tier life science clusters; it also operates a life science innovation center in the Texas Medical Center. In the past eight weeks, MyBioGate has hosted 25 online project pitches selected from 300+ projects covering therapeutics, vaccines, diagnostics, and medical devices and gathered 5000+ industry professionals to help China deal with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Now that China is moving out of the most difficult period, we feel obligated to help other countries that are combating the virus.

