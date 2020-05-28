Gamma Knife Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Gamma Knife Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Gamma Knife is an alternative to traditional brain surgery and whole brain radiation therapy for the treatment of complex, difficult brain conditions. Growing prevalence of cancer, brain tumors, & neurological diseases as well as increasing adoption of gamma knife instruments in surgical centers owing to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries are few factors anticipated to boost the market. Moreover, technological upgradation and advancements are also expected to drive the market.

This report focuses on Gamma Knife volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gamma Knife market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gamma Knife in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Elekta

Starmap Medicine & Technology

Accuray

BrainLab

GE Healthcare

Hitachi America

IBA Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Nordion

Philips Healthcare

RaySearch

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Varian Medical Systems

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Gamma Knife manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Brain surgery

Other tissue sugery

Segment by Application

Malignant tumors

Ocular diseases

Benign tumors

Functional disorders

Vascular disorders

