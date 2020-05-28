Gamma Knife Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

Gamma Knife is an alternative to traditional brain surgery and whole brain radiation therapy for the treatment of complex, difficult brain conditions. Growing prevalence of cancer, brain tumors, & neurological diseases as well as increasing adoption of gamma knife instruments in surgical centers owing to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries are few factors anticipated to boost the market. Moreover, technological upgradation and advancements are also expected to drive the market.

This report focuses on Gamma Knife volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gamma Knife market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gamma Knife in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Elekta
Starmap Medicine & Technology
Accuray
BrainLab
GE Healthcare
Hitachi America
IBA Group
Mitsubishi Electric
Nordion
Philips Healthcare
RaySearch
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Varian Medical Systems

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Gamma Knife manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Brain surgery
Other tissue sugery

Segment by Application
Malignant tumors
Ocular diseases
Benign tumors
Functional disorders
Vascular disorders

