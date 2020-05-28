Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Former Texas Congressman Sam Johnson

May 27, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued the following statement on the passing of former Texas Congressman Sam Johnson:

"Sam Johnson was a fearless patriot and an American hero, and we are incredibly proud and fortunate to have called him a fellow Texan. Congressman Johnson dedicated his life to our nation and the state of Texas. He bravely served as a fighter pilot in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and his profound sacrifice is something Texans will never forget. As a congressman, Sam Johnson served with integrity and was always guided by his principles and the needs of the Texans he served. Today, we mourn the loss of a great Texan, but we also remember his tremendous life and the legacy he leaves behind. Cecilia and I offer our prayers to his family and friends, and we ask all Texans to join us in remembering a true Texas icon."

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Former Texas Congressman Sam Johnson

