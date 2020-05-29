Virtual Contrarian Investor Conference Scheduled For June 3rd
Conference to feature actionable stock long and short ideas from top investors worldwideNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Contrarian Investor Podcast, Breakout Point and ValueWalk are hosting their second highly anticipated Contrarian Investor Virtual Conference on June 3rd 2020 at 9:30AM EST, with a portion of proceeds being donated to coronavirus relief efforts.
At this event, held over webinar, a select group of professional investors will present a "best contrarian idea" of an individual equity of their choice. Presenters get five minutes to introduce their idea. They are then asked to talk through some details by Nathaniel Baker, host of the podcast. Finally, audience members can ask questions through the webinar's interface. Presentation materials and contact information will be made available to participants.
The speakers are as follows:
Grizzly Research Founder- Identity will be revealed in podcast and interview in the week before the Conference: short equity
Jonathan Boyar of Boyar Value Group will present a high conviction long idea
Andeas Aen, Symmetry Invest A/S: a stock pick in the "mini conglomerate" space
David Neuhauser, Livermore Partners. Idea TBD
"We felt the time was ripe for a virtual conference, and contrarian investing never goes out of style," said Baker. Planning for the event predates the coronavirus epidemic, which has shut down a lot of economic activity, and all in-person conferences, worldwide.
"So many great conferences like SALT and Sohn have unfortunately been canceled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus," said Jacob Wolinsky, founder of ValueWalk. "We wanted to offer a virtual conference option for individuals to further financial education at a price even retail investors could afford."
As the effects of coronavirus have become apparent, the organizers decided to donate a portion of the proceeds to relief efforts. "It's the least we can do," said Baker.
To that end, 10% of proceeds from this event will be donated to the CDC Foundation to help the emergency response to the coronavirus. The organizers have also instituted a flexible refund policy, where registrants can receive full refunds up to a day before the event.
The Virtual Contrarian Investor Conference starts at 9:30AM EST on June 3rd 2020. Attendance is limited and on a first come/first serve basis. An early-bird discount is currently in effect, offering tickets at $199 instead of $299. Group rates are available.
For more information, visit the event website, ContrarianPod.com or ValueWalk.com.
Interested parties may also email info@valuewalk.com or call +1-973-685-6523 for more information.
