HEALIN PODCAST HOST KAREN MILLON INVITES THERAPISTS, LIFE COACHES, NUTRITIONISTS, TRAINERS TO DISCUSS THE NEED TO HEAL

“Men, women, young, old, all races, sexualities, religions, nationalities, struggle with these issues ."NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HEALIN podcast, hosted by self-empowerment entrepreneur Karen Millon, is welcoming experienced wellness professionals to appear on her weekly show about healing.
Psychotherapists, psychiatrists, life coaches, nutritionists, yoga instructors, personal trainers, and medical experts interested in the subject of recovering from trauma are encouraged to contact the show to share their experiences treating those who have suffered from issues like PTSD, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, sexual abuse, miscarriage, divorce, gender identity, illness, and loss.
Millon, the founder and CEO of HEALIN Networks, believes the subject of healing is still taboo in America because of the cultural emphasis here on being strong, tough, resilient -- and becoming successful.
“I am Colombian but I was raised Canadian. Living in America as an adult, I feel like I have a more objective outlook on what distinguishes this country’s hugely influential culture. And one thing I’ve noticed here is that unless someone really hits the wall and basically has a breakdown, no one really talks about recovering from terrible life events. Too often, sharing is considered too ‘negative’ or ‘bringing people down.’ Self-reflection is not particularly encouraged so that, oftentimes, even identifying the source of trauma is not on the table. Well, we all need to heal from something,” says Millon. As the twice-married mother of three says on her website, “One of the biggest impediments to healing is that trauma is a sign of weakness.”
"I am on a mission to demystify trauma. Brene Brown once eloquently said, classism is trauma, racism is trauma, being bullied is trauma, growing up with workaholic or alcoholic parents is trauma, growing up with abusive older siblings is trauma, not being chosen in a team, is trauma. Trauma that affects the way we see, trust, and behave in the world. Trauma is a huge equalizer. Very few of us had a perfect childhood".
The show, which first aired on April 8th, 2020, has already featured several guests including Sy Neary, Laura Lub and Karen Ortiz, amongst others. And while the HEALIN podcast audience is steadily increasing, Millon knows that her show’s reach could and should be broader, especially in this triggering era of Covid-19, with all its implications.
Millon is also confident about the show’s potential beyond a niche self-help following. “Men, women, young, old, all races, sexualities, religions, nationalities, these issues we discuss on my show are universal. And listeners need a safe place where talking about healing and learning about healing isn’t taboo. And they need to know it’s already here,” she says. “For healing specialists like those I want on my show, it’s a great opportunity to reach a broader audience and expand their own following.”
Wellness professionals like therapists, doctors, personal trainers, yoga and pilates instructors, nutritionists, life coaches and even cosmetologists are encouraged to contact the HEALIN podcast to share their stories about helping others heal, their healing processes, and how to recognize the need to heal in oneself and others.
