UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT’S REITWEEK: 2020 VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anna T. Chew, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Eugene W. Landy, Chairman of the Board, are scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference.



UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit, with a link on the homepage. Using this link, every individual will have to register for REITweek in order to access UMH’s live presentation at the designated time and for the remainder of the conference. Presentation materials will also be available at the Company’s website homepage.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,100 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

