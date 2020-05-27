Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,834 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Ecology director on lawsuit challenging federal emissions rollback

OLYMPIA – 

Today, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging the federal government's move to weaken emissions standards for new vehicles. Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson issued a statement on the decision:

"We stand with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on his decision to join 27 states and cities in challenging the federal government’s 'Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient' vehicles rule.

"In its rush to increase air pollution and block cleaner cars, the federal government cooked the books. The disingenuous process that led to the so-called 'SAFE' rule was rife with flawed science, shaky math, and faulty conclusions.

"This rule would mean dirtier cars and dirtier air for years to come, risking public health, increasing greenhouse gas emissions, and threatening our future. Even many automakers have joined doctors and public health experts to call for more stringent emissions standards. We hope the courts will force federal agencies to roll back this toxic rule."

You just read:

Statement from Ecology director on lawsuit challenging federal emissions rollback

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.