Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran in Mississippi Who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos Gets Compensation That Might Exceed $100,000

"The Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Mississippi gets compensated if decades ago they had significant exposure to asbestos.” — Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to a make certain a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Mississippi gets compensated if decades ago they had significant exposure to asbestos. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. "What most people with lung cancer do not realize is if they had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 they might receive compensation that exceeds $100,000. As an example-if the Navy Veteran with lung cancer worked as a Machinist Mate or in a ship's engine room and had extreme exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 their compensation might be in the $100,000's. Even if the person smoked cigarettes.

"The reason we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because they have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. We know that because of the Coronavirus a lot of Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer are probably reluctant to call anyone about their lung cancer-and or compensation if they had heavy exposure to asbestos. If a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos would call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-we are certain they will try to make it simple for you-and quickly determine if you qualify. Please do this." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo or anywhere in Mississippi. https:// Mississippi.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, workers at one of Mississippi’s numerous oil refineries, factory workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/indx.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.