Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Tennessee who Also had Asbestos Exposure to call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"If your husband or dad has lung cancer and he had heavy exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 in the navy or at work, please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to discuss compensation. ” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We think the best kept secret in the United States is that Navy Veterans or people who now have lung cancer and who decades ago had heavy exposure to asbestos might receive financial compensation over $100,000. The $30 billion dollar- asbestos trust funds were set up for people like this too. If your husband or dad is over 60 years old and he had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 in the navy or at work, please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Most people in Tennessee have heard about compensation for mesothelioma-but they do not seem to be aware of significant compensation for people who had asbestos exposure decades ago-and who now have lung cancer.

"For a Navy Veteran or person in Tennessee who now has lung cancer and who was exposed to asbestos decades ago in the navy or at work we recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they have been helping people like this for decades and because they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-we think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant, the Holston Army Plant, or the Arnold Air Force Base, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, insulators, millwrights, pipefitters, auto mechanics, machinists, coal miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

“Most people with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.