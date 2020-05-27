Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that due to the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company has changed the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) from a hybrid meeting format (consisting of a physical in-person meeting and a virtual meeting) to a virtual only format. No stockholders or guests will be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.



The Annual Meeting will still be held on June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, but will take place solely in a virtual meeting format via a live webcast. Stockholders of record on April 6, 2020 who plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually must access the virtual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KTOS2020 and use the multi-digit control number provided with their proxy materials. Stockholders whose shares are registered in the name of a bank, brokerage firm or other nominee that desire to vote their shares at the Annual Meeting may need to contact their bank, brokerage firm or other nominee to receive instructions on how to obtain a legal proxy and control number that will allow the stockholder to vote at the Annual Meeting. Participants are encouraged to give themselves plenty of time to log in and ensure that they can hear audio prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. Participants who encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting should call the technical support number that will be available on the virtual shareholder meeting login page shortly before the beginning of the Annual Meeting.

The Company encourages eligible stockholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions previously provided in the Company’s proxy materials. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to take any further action. While stockholders who are logged into the virtual meeting system with a valid multi-digit control number may have the opportunity to ask questions at the Annual Meeting, only questions submitted via the live webcast that are pertinent, as determined by the chairman of the Annual Meeting, will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints.

In addition, the Company was informed by its service provider that due to COVID-19 related difficulties, a delay occurred in the mailing of a portion of the Notices of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting. The Company worked diligently with its service provider to facilitate prompt delivery, and the mailing of the notices was completed with sufficient time for stockholders to access the proxy materials prior to the Annual Meeting.

