2020-05-27 12:51:05.933 $50,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Sold in St. Joseph

The jackpot winning ticket from the Missouri Lottery’s April 29 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Quick Stop 2, 2143 St. Joseph Ave, in St. Joseph. The winning ticket was purchased by St. Joseph resident Janet Huffman, who won the $50,000 jackpot prize by matching all five winning numbers drawn: 15, 23, 25, 36 and 39.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and roll until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash Jackpot is an estimated $121,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Buchanan County won more than $12.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses and an additional $7.2 million went to education programs in the county.