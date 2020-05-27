PennDOT to Repair and Resurface a 3.31-Mile Section of Route 74 between Route 24 in Red Lion and Locust Hill Road in York Township

Curb cut, drainage, and base repair work scheduled in advance of asphalt paving this summer.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting Monday, June 1, its contractor will begin preparatory work on a project to repair and resurface a 3.31-mile section of Route 74 from the intersection of Broadway Street and Route 24 through Red Lion and Dallastown boroughs to the intersection of South Queen Street and Locust Hill Road in York Township, York County.

Also included in this contract is work on a section of Route 24 (Main Street) from Route 74 to Prospect Street in Red Lion, and a section of Rt. 214 (Pleasant Avenue) from just west of New School Lane to Route 74 in Dallastown

The $2,697,417 contract was awarded on November 1, 2019, to Pennsy Supply, Inc. of Annville Township, Lebanon County, and includes coordinated utility work, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, inlet adjustment and repair work, roadway base replacement, full-width removal of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the roadway with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

PennDOT advises travelers that the contractor will not restrict travel lanes on weekdays between 6:00 AM and 8:30 AM. During working hours, motorists may encounter single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours as crews conduct curb, drainage, and base repair work. Eventually crews may schedule nighttime operations in York Township and Dallastown between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM for placement of scratch and final wearing course.

Some sections of Route 74 average between 11,800 and 16,500 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

