Lumos Pharma to Participate in the Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced that the company will present at the virtual Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 4:30PM ET. Throughout that same day, Lumos Pharma management will also participate in one-on-one calls with investors. Please contact your Jefferies sales representative to schedule a one-on-one call with our management team.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website in the “Investors & Media” section under “ Events and Presentations .” Listeners may also access the webcast through the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/lumo/ . An archived edition of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website later in the day.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit www.lumos-pharma.com .

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-648-3757

ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.