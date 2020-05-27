Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Common Stock Distribution by Hellman & Friedman to Complete Exit

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (the “Company”) today announced that the stockholder affiliated with Hellman & Friedman LLC (“Hellman & Friedman”), the Company’s private equity sponsor, has elected to distribute the remainder of its holdings representing 9.6 million shares of the Company’s common stock to its equity holders.



“The ongoing reduction of Hellman & Friedman’s ownership stake has been a natural and expected part of Grocery Outlet’s maturation as a publicly traded corporation. Hellman & Friedman has been a valued partner since their original investment in our company in 2014,” said Grocery Outlet CEO, Eric Lindberg. “Over that time, we have expanded our leadership team and strengthened our supply chain and corporate infrastructure in order to support our long-term growth objectives.”

“We continue to believe that Grocery Outlet is an exceptional company with a resilient business model and significant long-term growth potential. We have worked closely with the management team since our initial investment and have great confidence in their ability to achieve ongoing success,” said Grocery Outlet Chairman and Partner of H&F, Erik Ragatz.

Hellman & Friedman’s distribution of 9.6 million shares, which is expected to occur on May 28, 2020, represents approximately 11% of total shares outstanding.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada. Grocery Outlet stores carry an ever-changing assortment of “WOW!” deals, complemented by everyday staple products.

