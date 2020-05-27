Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,811 in the last 365 days.

Registered Apprenticeship sponsor named Montana’s Young Entrepreneur-Owned Small Business of 2020

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today commended Montana Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor Hybrid Steel Design for being named Montana’s Young Entrepreneur-Owned Small Business of 2020 by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

“This award shows the positive impact apprenticeship has on building the success of small businesses across our state,” Registered Apprenticeship Director Jay Reardon said. “As the Montana economy continues its phased reopening, we encourage Montanans to consider apprenticeship. Apprenticeships provide Montanans with an opportunity to expand into new and diverse occupations, while earning a paycheck and gaining the skills employers need to grow their businesses.”

The SBA Montana District Office presents the award each year to Montana businesses owned by entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

Hybrid Steel Design is a welding, fabrication, and millwright firm, started by owner Levi Clark in 2012. The company started a new Montana Registered Apprenticeship program in 2019 and currently has one welder apprentice.

“The [Montana Registered Apprenticeship] program allowed us to tailor fit the skills that we use regularly to train employees to our specific needs. We are not the typical welding, fabrication, and millwright company,” said Ashley Clark, Hybrid Steel CFO. “The services we provide include much more than just welding and millwright. We have used the apprenticeship model to teach our values of quality, teamwork, safety, and overall presence and rapport.”

About the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program:

The Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program is an excellent training model that assists employers in building a highly customizable, skilled and loyal workforce to meet their business needs. In Montana, 90% of apprentices remain in the state upon completion of their program. Apprentices immediately start working and earn a paycheck while completing the required training and instruction. Upon completion, apprentices receive an industry-recognized credential that demonstrates that the apprentice is qualified. In Montana, apprentices who complete their program earn an average of over $63,000 annually, $20,000 higher than the statewide average wage.

For more information on the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program, visit apprenticeship.mt.gov.

You just read:

Registered Apprenticeship sponsor named Montana’s Young Entrepreneur-Owned Small Business of 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.