Registered Apprenticeship sponsor named Montana’s Young Entrepreneur-Owned Small Business of 2020

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today commended Montana Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor Hybrid Steel Design for being named Montana’s Young Entrepreneur-Owned Small Business of 2020 by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

“This award shows the positive impact apprenticeship has on building the success of small businesses across our state,” Registered Apprenticeship Director Jay Reardon said. “As the Montana economy continues its phased reopening, we encourage Montanans to consider apprenticeship. Apprenticeships provide Montanans with an opportunity to expand into new and diverse occupations, while earning a paycheck and gaining the skills employers need to grow their businesses.”

The SBA Montana District Office presents the award each year to Montana businesses owned by entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

Hybrid Steel Design is a welding, fabrication, and millwright firm, started by owner Levi Clark in 2012. The company started a new Montana Registered Apprenticeship program in 2019 and currently has one welder apprentice.

“The [Montana Registered Apprenticeship] program allowed us to tailor fit the skills that we use regularly to train employees to our specific needs. We are not the typical welding, fabrication, and millwright company,” said Ashley Clark, Hybrid Steel CFO. “The services we provide include much more than just welding and millwright. We have used the apprenticeship model to teach our values of quality, teamwork, safety, and overall presence and rapport.”

About the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program:

The Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program is an excellent training model that assists employers in building a highly customizable, skilled and loyal workforce to meet their business needs. In Montana, 90% of apprentices remain in the state upon completion of their program. Apprentices immediately start working and earn a paycheck while completing the required training and instruction. Upon completion, apprentices receive an industry-recognized credential that demonstrates that the apprentice is qualified. In Montana, apprentices who complete their program earn an average of over $63,000 annually, $20,000 higher than the statewide average wage.

For more information on the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program, visit apprenticeship.mt.gov.