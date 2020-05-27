RELEASE: Public Hearing on Draft Permits for Carolina Sunrock LLC to be held on June 29

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a digital public hearing on Monday, June 29, 2020 on two draft permits for Carolina Sunrock LLC. The company has submitted two separate permit applications to construct and operate two separate facilities. The Burlington North location is a proposed asphalt and concrete batch plant. The Prospect Hill location is a proposed quarry, asphalt and concrete batch plant. The facilities would emit less than 100 tons/year, each, of criteria pollutants, and would be classified for permitting purposes as synthetic minor facilities.

Based on public interest, the Division Director determined it was necessary to hold a digital public hearing to receive comments on the applications and draft permits. Based on current guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health, members of the public can participate online or listen via telephone.

The public hearing is an additional way for members of the public to comment on this draft permit. Anyone who is unable to participate in the public hearing is invited to call (919)-707-8430 to record their comments, or email or mail written comments. All comments received during the public comment period which began on February 26, 2020 will be considered by division staff.

If you wish to speak at the digital public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on June 29, 2020. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2WV6e9i [bit.ly]

Event title: Public Hearing for Carolina Sunrock, LLC WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3cTz8Mk [bit.ly] Date and Time: June 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. Event Password: NCDAQ To listen by phone: +1-415-655-0003 Access Code: 616 003 931

Copies of all data and the applications submitted by Carolina Sunrock LLC are available for public inspection on our website at https://bit.ly/3gde8T1 [bit.ly] or in person by appointment only at:

NC DEQ Winston-Salem Regional Office

Division of Air Quality or 450 West Hanes Mill Road, Suite 300

Air Permits Section Winston-Salem, NC 27105

217 West Jones Street, Suite 4000 336-776-9800

Raleigh, NC 27603

Information on the permit application and the staff review are available by writing or calling:

Davis Murphy

Winston-Salem Regional Office

336-776-9644

Interested persons are invited to review these materials and make comments to the address indicated above or to present oral comments at the Digital Public Hearing. Persons wishing to present oral comments at the hearing will be allowed to present for up to 3 minutes, to be determined based on the number of speakers. Comments will be accepted until July 3, 2020.

After weighing relevant comments received during the hearing and the comment period and other available information on the project, DAQ will act on the Carolina Sunrock LLC applications.

The draft permits, permit applications, draft permit reviews, and environmental justice snapshot can be found here.