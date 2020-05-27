Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Face masks required in all N.D. federal court buildings

GSA Rocky Mountain Region Date: May 27, 2020 From: Facility Security Committee via Property Manager

Subject: New Face Covering and Social Distancing Policy for Building Occupants and visitors during COVID-19 Pandemic

In the interest of ensuring public safety, the William L. Guy, Judge Bruce M. Van Sickle, Ronald N. Davis, Quentin N. Burdick Federal Buildings and U.S. Courthouses located in Bismarck, Minot , Grand Forks and Fargo North Dakota, the building's Facilities Security Committee has adopted a policy, effective immediately, which requires all visitors, employees, and contractors to wear face masks or face coverings as described in CDC regulations when in any common spaces, including courtrooms. All individuals are also directed to maintain CDC suggested social distancing separation of six-foot intervals. The public is encouraged to wear their personal protective equipment when accessing the Federal Building and Courthouses. These protective measures will remain in place until further notice.

This measure shall enter into effect on May 27, 2020

Read the full notice at: http://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/announce/Press_release_5-27-20.pdf

Face masks required in all N.D. federal court buildings

